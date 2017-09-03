Waterway Village GCAA art market resumes

September 3, 2017 – Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Art Market is back starting Sept. 9. Lots of original works of art will be on display and for sale by dozens of local and regional artists.

The Art Market will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 116 E. 24th Ave. in the Waterway Village District of Gulf Shores.

One of the many artists exhibiting their work will be Gulf Shores artist, Kevin Cobb. Kevin grew up in Evansville, Indiana and moved to Gulf Shores in 2015. It was at that time that he began to turn his childhood love into reality by setting up an art studio at his home.

Kevin creates his art in pastel, acrylic and watercolor. His work ranges from portraits and landscapes to the abstract.

For additional information about the work of Kevin Cobb and about the GCAA Art Market, visit www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com, call 251-948-2627 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization with office and Art Gallery at 225 E. 24th Ave. in the Waterway Village District of Gulf Shores.