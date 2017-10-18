“You go through training camp with spring break, but once game time’s here, it’s on,” he said. “Every night is Friday night. From Monday through Sunday. It’s a battle to execute the way you’re supposed to do, then turn around and do it all over again on six and a half hours sleep.”

One reason the staff is working so hard at Flippers is its explosion on the local dining scene during the past few years. It all came together through a little marketing, social media and reviews on the website

The method Myers likes best are his local customers spreading the word to friends and family which starts a chain reaction to more and happier guests.

“Word of mouth starts right here in the taste buds when it comes to food,” he said with a grin. “Not only are they your word of mouth, locals are your fall and winter business.”

All of those elements came together in 2017 for one of the biggest years ever at the restaurant overlooking Bear Point Marina. Myers points to General Manager Kathy Adams as a driving force and her marketing efforts during the past few years.

“Things really started to take off,” Myers said. “We slowly implemented the marketing she put in and now it’s starting to come to fruition. Our business has grown by leaps and bound. We were a bit shocked by the growth of the business in just one year. We credit that to a tenured kitchen staff that portends to our custom style of cooking. I think it’s what separates us.”

Flippers prides itself on a great selection of steaks which are all choice grade or higher, aged and hand cut by Myers, fresh seafood, homemade gumbo, custom pastas and the best white chocolate bread pudding on the island. Finish that with our free homemade ice cream (which Flippers also uses to make its famous bushwackers) and completes your dining experience.

Two of the most popular steaks are the Steerbutt and Cajun ribeye, the second being a personal favorite of Myers.

October 18, 2017 – Orange Beach, AL (OBA) – Flippers’ Chef Mike Myers loves football season. And when it comes to the tourist season, he’ll break out the football analogy.