Original Oyster House hosts never forget lunch on 9/11

The 10th Annual Never Forget Lunch was established by the Original Oyster House restaurants in honor of the 9/11 First Responders who risked their lives to save, protect and serve and in recognition of all first responders for their service.

“Let’s never forget the brave men and women that went above and beyond that tragic day in history,” David Dekle, co-founder of the Original Oyster House restaurants, said. “Please join us on Sept. 11th anytime between 11 am to 4 pm. Just show your ID or better yet wear your uniform so we may recognize you with a handshake."

In memory 9/11, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, a 501(c) 3 non-profit community blood supplier, will also be on hand at the Causeway restaurant for blood donations. All blood donations collected will be distributed to hospitals in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Counties.

The Original Oyster House (OOH) has two locations, Mobile: 3733 Battleship Parkway, on the Causeway and Gulf Shores: 701 Hwy 59 on the Original Oyster House Boardwalk.

For more information about the Original Oyster House, visit www.originaloysterhouse.com or call 251-928-2620.

