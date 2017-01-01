City of Orange Beach encourages condo associations and rental properties to allow pets

Sept. 9, 2017 – Orange Beach, AL (OBA) – Due to the large numbers of evacuees associated with Hurricane Irma from across the State of Florida, we are encouraging and requesting that all condo associations and rental properties temporarily modify their policies allowing evacuees with pets to find accommodations here on the Alabama Gulf Coast. In conjunction with the City of Gulf Shores, we make this request due to the magnitude and forecast affecting the entire State of Florida as we anticipate many evacuees during this time. It is crucial we help our neighboring states during the current evacuation of Hurricane Irma and those displaced from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. We encourage and request all the condo associations and rental properties to waive any pet policies to accommodate evacuees during this time.

For the City of Orange Beach,

Sincerely,

Tony Kennon

Mayor