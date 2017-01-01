Sand Dollar Lifestyle Summer Experience Presents Terry Brock & Friends

Sept. 12, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Accomplished rock and roll recording artist Terry Brock, with Anna Portalupi, will headline the Sand Dollar Lifestyles Summer Experience Event at the Wharf in Orange Beach during The Wharf Uncorked Food and Wine Festival on September 16. The show, Terry Brock and Friends, is the grand finale Summer Experience event in a series of 4. The Terry Brock and Friends show will also feature performances by local bands MidLife Crisis and LSD.

The show starts at 2:00 and will go until 7:00 on a stage adjacent to the Sand Dollar Lifestyles stores. There is a covered tent and chairs. The Sand Dollar Lifestyles Experience is a free party, open to the public. There will be great food provided by Monroe Meat Company, Kamado Joe cooking demonstrations, games for kids, and over $7,500 in raffle prizes will be given away.

“This is a great family oriented event and we are proud to give back to our community and our customers who have helped us survive, grow and thrive,” said Jeff Hardy, owner of Sand Dollar. “Our great vendors have gotten behind us and donated tons of merchandise which we will be giving away throughout the day. We hope everyone will come out and join us for this fantastic music festival event. The Wharf has done a fantastic job of putting together The Wharf Uncorked Food and Wine Festival.

Terry Brock is right at home on the stage. He is former lead vocalist for Kansas and is currently lead vocalist for Louisiana's LeRoux, and is a Louisiana Hall of Fame member. He is a remarkably talented singer, guitar player and entertainer. He can belt out great classic rock songs like Carry On My Wayward Son by Kansas or beautiful ballads such as New Orleans Ladies by Louisiana's LeRoux that will leave you wanting to hear more!

“This is going to be a great time and is sort of a reunion for me”, said Brock. “I grew up in Atlanta with Lee Day (MidLife Crisis) and Scott Koehn (LSD). We have played music over the decades... It's always a great time! We are going to mix it up and make it fun! It's going to be a party and dancing is encouraged”, he added.

Terry plans to ride his Harley over from his home in Panama City Beach and asks other Harley riders to come out for the fun.

Sand Dollar Lifestyles has lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, and outdoor lifestyle brands such as Kamado Joe, Yeti, Costa, Chaco, and many, many more.