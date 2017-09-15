Art into Words returns to Gulf Shores

Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill will be the master of ceremonies for the evening. Numerous elected officials will be in attendance supporting these local organizations.

The event will pair five artists with five playwrights who will write a short play based on a piece of art. These plays will be the centerpiece of an evening which will include dinner, a silent auction, and a live auction led by veteran auctioneer Pete Horton. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance and the South Baldwin Community Theatre.

Tickets for the event are $50. Patrons may reserve a table for their entire party or purchase individual seats. Reserve your premium table today! We look forward to seeing you there. Tickets are available online.

September 15, 2017 – Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - On Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m., the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center will play host to Art into Words, a cultural evening celebrating different mediums and interpretations of art.