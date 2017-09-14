Stormy’s song list is as versatile as their musical abilities. They are composed of a solid rhythm section, horns, and keyboard with male and female vocalists, all of which offer a great variety of music for the entire crowd.

Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras krewe, has lots more than great music in store for this fun filled event. It is their annual drawdown fundraiser and is going to be at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on Sept. 15. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The Grand Prize is a hefty $5,000.

There will be a Silent Auction with many valuable items to bid on. One special auction item this year is a custom gold and diamond starfish pendant from Diamond Jewelers.

There is also a raffle with wonderful prizes to win. Raffle tickets are only $2. The prizes this year include a “Crewed Inshore Fishing Package”, a “Golf Package For Two” and the popular “Dining Out Basket.”

Tickets are $50 per person and it includes dinner which is catered by Down South BBQ.

So, put on your favorite NCAA College or NFL Pro Football team fanfare and come out and join us for our “Football Tailgate Party” Drawdown. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities throughout the year.

A portion of the proceeds support several selected local charities, previously including Sea, Sand and Stars Science Center. The Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition.

For more information or tickets contact Linda Pacatte at251-402-2218 or Judy Hamby 270-887-9691 or any Siren member.

September 14, 2017 – Orange Beach (OBA) – Football Season is upon us, so mark your calendar for the Sirens of the Sea “Football Tailgate Party” Drawdown. The Band “STORMY’ from Louisiana will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.