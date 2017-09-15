Or maybe you want an icy daiquiri when your team takes the field? You can have the best of both worlds and they are right across the street from each other on the east end of The Wharf entertainment complex.

The Intracoastal has more than 50 TVs on the north side of the street and Island Time Daiquiri Bar offers about a dozen more on the south side. Owner Bobby Graves says he has the largest sports restaurant/bar on the island.

“When football season gets here we’ll go through thousands of wings,” he said.

Another specialty that makes great sports bar fare, cheese sticks, are made fresh at the Intracoastal.

“Everybody comes to eat our fried cheese,” Graves says. “It’s not frozen. That cheese is sliced in the back and battered here.”

“I buy a fresh 40-pound block and we cut it ourselves,” Manager Pat Wilkenson said.

Burgers are popular on game day and the Intracoastal as a variety of tastes and sizes, anywhere from six to 12 ounces. But if you want fried seafood during the game, including the famous thin-sliced catfish, the Intracoastal has a full menu of platters and po’ boys with shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab and clam strips.

From the grill, you can get shrimp, fish, cobia and tuna and crab legs hot from the pot.

“The thing is we have a big variety, really.”

The Intracoastal also has a room for private viewing parties if you want to watch with a group of your best friends.

At the Daiquiri Bar, give one of the signature frozen drinks a try. They are all from homemade recipes, some perfected by Graves, including bushwackers, margarita and pina colada.

Drinks unique to the Daiquiri Bar are the OBA – Orange Beach Attitude - with 190 proof grain alcohol, and the Pirate Punch made with rum.

If sweet drinks aren’t your fancy, the Daiquiri Bar has a full bar to make any cocktail or shot you may want. And they have a full complement of beer, including Pabst Blue Ribbon in 16-ounce cans.

Football season is here and the Intracoastal and Island Time Daiquiri Bar offer great food and drink to enjoy watching your team.

