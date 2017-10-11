Wildflowers Toys 4 Children in its fifth year

Candice Duncan, left, and Terri Long of Wildflowers Boutique in Orange Beach.

Each year it keeps building and building, Terri said, with donations, toys, and partners. In the previous four years, a total of $50,000 in toys and donations have been collected to help island and Baldwin County children have a great Christmas.

Tickets are $25 and are available at Wildflowers Boutique on Canal Road in the Commons Shopping center or on Tickets are $25 and are available at Wildflowers Boutique on Canal Road in the Commons Shopping center or on online . The ticket includes a showing of Wildflowers unique fashions, with models donating their time.

“Many of the models buy tickets to the event in addition to donating their time,” Terri said. “Last year was the best that we’ve had and this year we’re going try to make it even bigger. Last year we had the Marines with Toys for Tots and they walked each model out. That was just awesome!”

The Marine Corps Reserve’s annual toy drive has been a staple of the holiday season since 1947.

“Toys for Tots asked to join us last year,” Terri said. “They came to us and wanted to know how can we get involved. I told them we’re about keeping it local. They agreed to take care of our locals.”

Wildflowers will provide the entertainment, TriggerProof, a popular regional band from Biloxi. Fisher’s is providing the hors d'oeuvres and will have drink specials.

All of the donations from ticket sales go to the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores. It’s an interdenominational all-volunteer organization that gives a hand up to those in need in Baldwin County.

Besides the Christian Service Center and Toys for Tots, the Orange Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary joined forces with Wildflowers, too.

Another favorite part of the fundraiser for Terri is the people who are served by the toys and donations.

“I love that we are helping a lot of people that help run our town – security guards, waitresses, bartenders,” Terri said. “And it’s a little help for them during Christmas.”