This underwater conservation effort and beach cleanup were due to take place at the Gulf State Park Fishing & Education Pier. The pier sustained damage, but the extent is still unknown at this time. Potentially hazardous conditions are present in the Gulf waters.

“For the safety of the divers and all those participating we are canceling the event,” Gulf Shores Police Sgt. Paul Maliska said. “I want to thank the generous sponsors, volunteers and all those involved in coordinating this event.”