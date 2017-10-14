Gulf State Park Pier to Reopen Saturday

October 13, 2017 - Gulf State Park - With only minor repairs remaining, the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier is scheduled to reopen Saturday, October 14, 2017. The pier had been closed due to damage received during Hurricane Nate, which made landfall in southeast Louisiana and again near Biloxi, Miss., on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

During the storm, several wooden panels were blown out along the pier’s walkway. The pier also sustained ruptured water lines and electrical damage. Some sections of the pier’s handrail lighting system remain to be repaired.

“Fortunately, the damaged caused by Hurricane Nate was not as bad as it could have been,” said Greg Lein, Alabama State Parks Director. “Thanks to repair crews and our staff we can reopen the pier on Saturday so that visitors can enjoy their planned vacations.”

The current pier was designed with removable panels that allow the force of the wind and water to be dispersed. This prevents damage to the pilings and caps on the current pier that replaced the one destroyed during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The fishing pier at Meaher State Park was also damaged by Hurricane Nate. That pier remains closed until crews can complete repairs and ensure it is safe for public use.

For more information about Gulf and Meaher state parks, visit http://alapark.com/gulf-state-park and http://alapark.com/meaher-state-park. Status updates will also be posted to the parks’ Facebook pages: Gulf, https://www.facebook.com/GulfStatePark; and Meaher, https://www.facebook.com/Meaherstatepark.