Fall Block Party coming to Waterway Village Oct. 28

The fun continues all afternoon long with a pet parade sponsored by Magnolia by the Gulf Animal Clinic, children’s costume contests, live DJ and community outreach with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and the Gulf Shores Police Department.

At 5:30 p.m. participate in the Witches Rides, a one-mile fun bike ride. All proceeds will benefit the Baldwin County Humane Society. The movie “Hocus Pocus” begins at 6 p.m. on a jumbo screen.

Families are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs to join the fun and relax in the park.

The Waterway Village Fall Block Party will be at Meyer Park which is located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores. Admission is free to the public. Parking for the festival will be available at Meyer Park and the Waterway Village public parking lot. A portion of East Third Street will be closed to all traffic for the Witches Ride.

For more information, call 251-968-1171 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/blockparty

October 18, 2017 - Gulf Shores, Ala (GSA) – The Waterway Village Fall Block Party kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Gulf Shores. Locals and visitors are invited to participate in good, old-fashioned family fun at Meyer Park. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with carnival games and activities for children.