GCAA Art Market and Holiday Open House

October 24, 2017 – Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is excited to announce its upcoming Art Market Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Holiday Open House 9 a.m.-5 p.m. October 24, 2017 – Gulf Shores, AL (GSA) - The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is excited to announce its upcoming Art Market Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Holiday Open House 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Gulf Shores’ Waterway Village and view artwork by local and regional vendors. The market will take place on the grassy area across from the gallery at 225 E. 24th Ave., Gulf Shores.

Local musicians will be an added entertainment to the festivities. Live demonstrations by artists will take

place throughout the day as well as crafts for the kids and delicious food.

The GCAA will also host its annual Holiday Open House the day of the market from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery will be open for tours and will be filled with Christmas appropriate gifts.

The gift shop will feature handmade jewelry, T-shirts, and mugs perfect to wrap up and put under the tree. Paintings, pottery, sculptures, and woodwork will also be available for purchase. Door prizes and refreshments will be an added bonus for the day.

For more information about the Nov. 4 GCAA Art Market, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , telephone 251-948-2627, or visit the Facebook page Gulf Coast Arts Alliance.

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization with office and gallery at 225 E. 24th Ave. in the Waterway Village district of Gulf Shores.