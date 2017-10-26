Wilmer Native Earns Sailor of the Year

October 26, 2017 - Virginia Beach, Va. - A 2009 Mary G. Montgomery High School graduate and Saint Leo University graduate with an associate's degree in liberal arts, Wilmer, Alabama native, was recently recognized as the 2017 Training Support Center Hampton Road (TSCHR) Sailor of the Year.

Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Pugh (middle), an operations specialist, is the TSCHR Naval Military Training Instructor for the N7 training directorate. He managed 29,217 course reservations, ensuring all east coast deployable forces exceeded their training requirements. Additionally as the barracks leading petty officer, he conducted 200 room inspections, tracked 30 maintenance actions and ensured the safety and security of 400 Sailors.

"When I found out I was selected as Sailor of the Year, I was excited because I knew I was up against very strong competition," said Pugh. "There's no real secret to my success, if you take pride in your work and take care of your Sailors, then you will do well. My job at TSC is tough and demanding, but I enjoy instructing the younger Sailors because it affords me the opportunity of shaping the Navy's leaders of tomorrow.

Pugh, who has served eight years in the U.S. Navy, has been stationed at TSCHR since December 2015. Meanwhile, he has been selected as Sailor of the Quarter twice.

"He's a consummate professional both in and out of uniform with his unmatched reliability and total dedication to the TSC mission," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Aviation Ordnanceman Mark Harlow, training directorate leading chief petty officer. "His commitment to our students has set him at a level far above his peers, and he is held in high esteem by his subordinates and seniors alike."

Training Support Center Hampton Roads located in Virginia, provides centralized student management, and support to Naval Education and Training Command learning centers and elements in the execution of their training responsibilities for the East Coast of the United States.