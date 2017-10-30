October 30, 2017 – Bay Minette, AL – (OBA) Twelve Baldwin County Public Schools are the recipients of after school care grants – they each will receive $150,000 for three years, constituting $1.8 million annually – $5.4 million in total Federal grant dollars.

The new grant means savings to parents who use after school care services at these schools:

• Gulf Shores Elementary

• Baldwin County High School

• Loxley Elementary

• Summerdale School

• Elberta Elementary

• Elsanor Elementary

Schools that are a year into their three-year grant award include:

• Bay Minette Elementary

• Foley High School

• Pine Grove

• Robertsdale

• Silverhill

• Stapleton

The grants allow the rates that parents pay to be reduced – from $35 per week to $5 or $10 per week, based on free and reduced lunch status. After School Care Supervisor Cherry Penn says the grants provide additional educational enrichment opportunities at no additional cost to parents. These grants also include additional learning opportunities during summer programs at reduced rates.

“We are incredibly excited about increasing learning opportunities for children at our afterschool programs. At the same time, we can reduce the cost for parents at these six new grant locations,” Penn said.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the new $5.4 million in total grant money makes a nationally recognized, award-winning program even greater.

“This is just incredible news – to receive grants of this magnitude that help parents save money and provide their children with additional learning opportunities. You just cannot get better than that,” Tyler said. The grant and lower rates began Oct. 1.