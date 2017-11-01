Church of God donates to Christian Service Center

From left are Church of God members and CSC volunteers Julie Reed, Teresa Luginbill, Stan Moss, Larry Luginbill and Lonnie Gjesvold. November 1, 2017 – Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - For the fourth year in a row, the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, met at the Orange Beach Events Center. The group desires to bless the communities where they meet and again chose the Christian Service Center as the recipient of their outreach. Each day of their meeting, the group collected food, household supplies, personal hygiene items, baby supplies and cash donations for the CSC.



Hurricane Nate didn’t dampen their spirits at all because the group contributed 6,120 pounds of food and supplies. In addition, their generous cash donation will allow the CSC to purchase more than 20,000 pounds of food from the area food bank. All of this was accomplished in only seven days, in spite of Hurricane Nate.



The CSC volunteers call the group the Visiting Angels. These Angels were visiting here from all over the world; Texas, Minnesota, New Zealand, Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia were a few of the places represented. The gift from the Church of God, a Worldwide Association is far and away the single largest contribution to our food pantry – for the fourth year in a row. This contribution will be used to aid families in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan and will provide hundreds of meals.



When the food-drive coordinator, Lonnie Gjesvold, was asked where they heard about CSC, Gjesvold said that they were pointed our way by a city official four years ago when they held their first meeting here. We are grateful for the generosity of everyone in the group meeting here. We are also grateful to our community officials for supporting us.