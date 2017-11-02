Walter Marine starts work to remove boat from beach today

Photo by Brent Williams

By Marc Anderson, City of Orange Beach

November 2, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, City of Orange Beach staff, led by the Coastal Resources Division, held a meeting with the representative of a sport-fishing vessel that beached on the state-owned shoreline, behind the Hampton Inn, over the weekend.

Efforts to remove the boat had been unsuccessful up to that point. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vessel’s owner had negotiated a contract with David Walter Marine of Orange Beach to safely remove it from the beach. The city, in coordination with state agencies, approved the scope work and will ensure the beach is returned to its previous condition by the responsible party.

Some of the equipment to aid in the removal of the vessel has been staged at the Gulf State Park’s Cotton Bayou Public Access, which is just east of the beached vessel. Work is expected to begin Thursday morning.