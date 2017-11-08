Blue Angels Change of Command

November 8, 2017 - NAS Pensacola (NAS) – U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, are scheduled to host the squadron’s change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Cmdr. Eric Doyle will relieve Capt. Ryan Bernacchi as Blue Angels commanding officer/flight leader in a formal change of command ceremony.

Doyle joined the Blue Angels in September. Prior to his selection as the Blue Angels’ commanding officer, he was the Executive Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, the “Stingers,” at NAS Lemoore, California. Doyle’s previous commands include: Strike Fighter Squadron 125 (VFA-125), the “Rough Raiders,” NAS Lemoore, California; Strike Fighter Squadron 115 (VFA-115), the “Eagles,” NAS Lemoore; U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), NAS Fallon, Nevada; Strike Fighter Squadron 37 (VFA-37), the “Ragin’ Bulls,” at NAS Oceana, Virginia; Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 15, the “Valions,” at NAS Oceana, Virginia; 422nd Test & Evaluation Squadron, the “Green Bats,” at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada; and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, the “Stingers,” at NAS Lemoore, California.

Doyle attended Texas A&M University in College Station, where he studied Civil Engineering and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1995. He has accumulated more than 3,500 flight hours and 750 carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include two Meritorious Service Medal, one Individual Air Medal with Combat “V” (seven Strike Flight), five Navy Commendation Medals, one with Combat “V,” and numerous unit, campaign, and service awards.

Bernacchi joined the Blue Angels in September 2015. He led the team through two different, three- month long training work-ups, where pilots completed 240 practice flights between 2015-2017. He also led the team in performing more than 110 air shows and flyovers in more than 60 locations throughout the U.S. Bernacchi is awaiting orders to his next duty station.

For more information, call the Blue Angels Public Affairs Office at: (850) 452-3955. Media interested in covering this event must RSVP with Blue Angels Public Affairs by noon, Thursday, Nov. 9. Media will gather at the museum information desk at 1:00 p.m., Sunday.