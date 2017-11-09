Orange Beach introduces new city website

“The new website and domain name give the City of Orange Beach a new start as the official source for governmental information,” City Administrator Ken Grimes said. “Targeting our citizens, property owners and businesses, the new site takes another big step toward transparency like our Town Hall meetings, which offer an ‘open mic’ for any question to be asked and answered. The website gives another means to ask questions or voice concerns, which are always answered within 24 hours and often within the hour the email is sent. Our staff takes customer service as a top priority and the site is another tool in providing communication and information to our community.”

New features like the city’s News page give up-to-date information on key community events, projects and decisions. Watch for this as an information tool, along with details like daily beach report flag conditions, trash pick up, and weather reports.

“The site is a work in progress with many new ideas planned, so let us know what you would like to see and we will try to develop ways to make it happen,” Grimes said.

It’s time to explore, ask questions and get the most out of the new website. Find agendas for upcoming City Council meetings or answers to frequently asked questions, listen to recordings of past meetings, sign up for city alerts through text messaging and emails, and explore the many facilities in the city such as the Coastal Arts Center, Golf Center, Recreation Center, Aquatic Center, Tennis Center, Indian & Sea Museum, Library, Adult/Senior Activity Center, and Sportsplex, among others.

Under City Departments, learn about storm preparedness or find planning commission agendas and recordings, business license information, annual finance reports, information on trash & recycling, beach safety and Molly’s Patrol, along with many other city services.