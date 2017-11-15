Orange Beach Town Hall Meeting for 2017

November 15, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council invited the public to a Town Hall meeting at the Orange Beach Event Center. The meeting included updates on transportation projects and the new middle/high school, with Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper as well as Regional Engineer Vince Calametti and Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler and his staff in attendance.
Following are two videos from this year's town hall meeting.