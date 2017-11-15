Orange Beach Town Hall Meeting for 2017

November 15, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council invited the public to a Town Hall meeting at the Orange Beach Event Center. The meeting included updates on transportation projects and the new middle/high school, with Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper as well as Regional Engineer Vince Calametti and Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler and his staff in attendance.