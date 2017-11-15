Holiday closings, schedules for City of Orange Beach

November 15, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Information about the City of Orange Beach office's and service's schedule for the holiday season.

Trash and recycling routes will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day. All routes will run one day behind starting the day after the holiday. The usual Friday residential routes will run on Saturday. The Tuesday and Wednesday schedules for residential trash and recycling will have no change.

Christmas and New Year’s Day

During the Christmas holiday, city offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25-26. On New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1 city offices will be closed.

Trash and recycling routes will not be running on either holiday. All routes will run one day behind starting the day after the holiday. Residential routes will be serviced on Wednesday and Saturday. Residential recycling routes will run on Thursday. This schedule is for both Christmas and New Year’s Day since they both fall on Monday this year.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, City of Orange Beach offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24.