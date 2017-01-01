Christmas Boat Parade for 2017 - TBA

The Alabama Gulf Coast Christmas Boat Parade takes place on Saturday, December 10th. The parade will start at Lulu's Homeport Marina at 5:00pm and travel east on the Intracoastal Waterway, around Bear Point and turn south then east back to Cobalt The Restaurant at Perdido Pass.

There are lots of great viewing areas along Canal Road between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, as well as The Wharf. You can also watch the Christmas Boat Parade coming into the docks at Cobalt the Restaurant, where the after-the-parade party takes place.

Photos from the 2013 Christmas Boat Parade