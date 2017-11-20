Christmas Season in Orange Beach

November 20, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Ready or not, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orange Beach! Decorations are going up all across town and the holidays will get a lot brighter on Tuesday, Nov. 28 with the annual tree lighting at The Wharf!
The public is invited to join the city at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 as it celebrates the beginning of the Christmas season with hot chocolate, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, Christmas carols, the tree lighting at The Wharf’s Marlin Circle and a visit by Santa Claus.
The community event is free for the whole family. Festivities will be held throughout the month at The Wharf including its popular ice skating rink.
6th Annual Merry Market
On Dec. 8-9, the 6th Annual Merry Market returns to the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Over 70 vendors participate in this two-day event that includes unique gifts, arts & crafts, jewelry, apparel, baked goods, personal items, children's games and books, among many other items.
For more information, call Vicki Stillings at 251-968-7215.
Light Up the Arts 2017
The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will hold Light Up the Arts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.
The annual event features fine art, hot cider, fun raffles, a performance by Gulf Shores Elementary’s Dolphin Sound Ensemble and more.
Experience hot glass and cool clay demonstrations by The Hot Shop and The Clay Studio. There will also be a book signing with artist Simone Lipscomb, author of “Finding Home: The Life of Stella Sea Turtle.”
For more information on the art center, visit www.coastalartscenter.com or call 251-981-ARTS (2787).
Light Up Orange Beach
It’s almost time to get those boxes out of the attic or buy the newest outdoor decorations to “Light Up Orange Beach” and win a cash prize from the Orange Beach Garden Club.
For three decades, the Garden Club has held this annual contest, which is a hometown favorite.
Judging takes place in mid December and is based on overall appearance from the street, creative use of decorations, lighting, blow ups and effective use of area.
When the season really starts rolling, let the city know if your home or your neighbor is the best. To nominate a home all you have to do is call Orange Beach City Hall at 251-981-6979 with an address.
For more information on activities being held throughout the coastal area, visit www.alabamacoastalchristmas.com.