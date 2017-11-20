Christmas Season in Orange Beach

November 20, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - Ready or not, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orange Beach! Decorations are going up all across town and the holidays will get a lot brighter on Tuesday, Nov. 28 with the annual tree lighting at The Wharf!

The public is invited to join the city at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 as it celebrates the beginning of the Christmas season with hot chocolate, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, Christmas carols, the tree lighting at The Wharf’s Marlin Circle and a visit by Santa Claus.

The community event is free for the whole family. Festivities will be held throughout the month at The Wharf including its popular ice skating rink.

6th Annual Merry Market



On Dec. 8-9, the 6th Annual Merry Market returns to the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Over 70 vendors participate in this two-day event that includes unique gifts, arts & crafts, jewelry, apparel, baked goods, personal items, children's games and books, among many other items.

For more information, call Vicki Stillings at 251-968-7215.

Light Up the Arts 2017



The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will hold Light Up the Arts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The annual event features fine art, hot cider, fun raffles, a performance by Gulf Shores Elementary’s Dolphin Sound Ensemble and more.

Experience hot glass and cool clay demonstrations by The Hot Shop and The Clay Studio. There will also be a book signing with artist Simone Lipscomb, author of “Finding Home: The Life of Stella Sea Turtle.”

For more information on the art center, visit www.coastalartscenter.com or call 251-981-ARTS (2787).

Light Up Orange Beach