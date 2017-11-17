Phase 2 of Perdido Beach Blvd. median project to begin Nov. 20

November 17, 2017 - Orange Beach, AL (OBA) - On Monday, Nov. 20, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin Phase II of Perdido Beach Boulevard/State Highway 182 Median Enhancement Project that will stretch from westerly Loop Road to the Romar Beach Access.

Mobile-based Hosea O. Weaver and Sons Inc. was awarded the low-bid contract of $2.7 million. Shoulder work will begin on the south side near the Romar Beach Access and progress eastward, and then loop back on the north side, with intermittent lane closures. The pedestrian/bike lane will be closed while work is ongoing.

Beginning on Nov. 27, the Romar Beach Access will be closed to the public through the start of the new year but beach goers can enjoy the Cotton Bayou Beach Access.

While the project is ongoing, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph along that mile stretch of roadway. Work through December will include widening of the shoulder on the south and north side of Perdido Beach Boulevard. Starting in January, weather permitting, areas of roadway will begin to be milled, leveled and paved. Work will stop briefly for the city’s Mardi Gras parades between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13 and resume afterward.

The final leg of work will include milling and curbing of the median. The temporary U-turn at Loop Road is expected remain until the median work begins in early spring. New U-turn areas, with traffic signals, will be at the Romar Beach Access and just west Avalon Avenue and the new Dollar General store.

The project is expected to be finished well before Memorial Day, weather permitting. Phase II follows last year’s work between the Walmart Neighborhood Market and the Cotton Bayou Beach Access.