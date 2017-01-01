Recycling in Orange Beach

Residents of Orange Beach are provided with a 95 gallon recycle container for recycling. You can put the following recyclable materials into the container, no sorting required.

Recycle pick up in every other Wednesday. Please see the map below to determine your zone, blue or gray. Then go to ourto see the dates for pick up in your zone.

Recyclable materials include:

• Newspaper and newspaper inserts

• Magazines and catalogs

• Junk mail and envelopes

• Office and school papers

• Cardboard

• Boxboard (cereal, cake, and cracker boxes)

• Brown paper bags

• Aluminum cans

• Tin and steel cans

• Plastic milk jugs

• Plastic bottles

• Phone books

These items CANNOT be recycled:

• Glass jars and bottles

• Plastic bags

• Food waste, garbage, yard waste

• Food tainted items

• Pizza boxes

• Egg cartons

• Ice cream cartons

• Waxy paper milk cartons

• Aluminum foil

• Plastic cups/silverware

• Aerosol cans

• Plastics other than bottles

• Juice boxes/bags

When is the recycling pickup? Depending on where you live, recycling pickup takes place every other Wednesday, according to whether you are in a “Blue” Zone or “Grey” Zone, which is on the door hanger that came with your recycling cart. Neighborhoods accessed by the beach highway (Perdido Beach Blvd.) or Canal Road EAST of Highway 161 (example: Bear Point, East Orange Beach Subdivision, etc.) are Grey Zones, and pickup begins on November 5th. Neighborhoods accessed by Canal Road WEST of Highway 161 or any other routes other than the beach highway are in the Blue zone (example: Terry Cove Harbor, Captain’s Cove, Bayou Place, etc.), and pickup begins on November 12th. Additionally, there are six conveniently located recycling dumpsters at several city campuses—see map below.

Are all plastic containers “recyclable”? No—those plastic containers without “necks”, such as mayonnaise, pickle, fruit or jam jars are not recyclable. Also, plastic shopping bags are not recyclable. However, we can recycle plastic containers such as juice bottles, water bottles or milk jugs.

If I don’t wish to recycle, and don’t want the container, do I still have to pay for the service?

Yes, although the fee for recycling is minimal, full participation is required in order to keep down the costs of the service community wide. Keep in mind that if there is enough participation in the recycling program, we may be able to reduce garbage service rates in the future.

Can we recycle glass bottles?

No. At this time, no glass of any kind can be recycled under this program.

My recycling can wasn't picked up. Why?

Check the placement of your can and the date of pickup for your zone. Contaminated cans will not be picked up. The contractor will not pick up your can if glass, Styrofoam, or household garbage is present. Please remove these items and place your can at the curb for the next scheduled pickup date.

I heard the city is going to recycle used cooking oil, as well—how do I help?

The city is going to manufacture biodiesel fuel by recycling used cooking oil from area residents and participating restaurants. You can help by sending us your used cooking oil in either a city-provided container or your own. You can pickup containers at the Public Works office (William Silvers Parkway), the Senior Center, City Hall, Community Development, or the Recreation Center, and then return them to the Public Works office or the Senior Center. Keep in mind that you can recycle waste vegetable oil OR animal fats, such as bacon grease, lard, etc. However, please do not mix used motor oil with cooking oil—we have a different use for used motor oil and it will contaminate the cooking oil. Return used motor oil to the city shop, located behind the Public Works office on William Silvers Parkway. Public Works’ offices are open from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Who do I contact to discuss these programs?

Contact the City of Orange Beach Public Works Department at 974-5681 for additional information regarding recycling or the biodiesel gram.